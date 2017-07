07-13-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Court Again Modifies Opinion Declining To Seal Privileged Asbestos Documents

LOS ANGELES - A California appellate court on July 12 modified an opinion declining to seal accidently produced privileged documents discussing the cost-benefit analysis of asbestos products, the second time in less than two weeks that it did so (Elaine Margie Paulus, et al. v. J-MM Manufacturing Company Inc., No. B269904, Calif. App., 2nd Dist., 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 4764).