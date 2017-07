07-13-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Florida High Court Will Review Asbestos Causation Experts, Resulting $8M Award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Supreme Court agreed to decide the proper standard for admitting expert causation testimony in the state when on July 11 it accepted a case that originally resulted in an $8 million asbestos award against tobacco and gaskets companies (Richard DeLisle v. Crane Co., et al., No. SC16-2182, Fla. Sup.).