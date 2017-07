07-13-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Insurer Permitted To Depose 2 Individuals Regarding Knowledge Of Policies

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indiana federal judge on July 10 granted an insurer's motion to compel the deposition of two individuals after determining that the insurer is entitled to depose the individuals regarding their knowledge of policies issued to insureds seeking coverage for environmental contamination claims (Eli Lilly and Co., et al. v. Arch Insurance Co., et al., No. 13-1770, S.D. Ind., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 105833).