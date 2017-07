07-13-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Reinsurer Seeks Discovery Sanctions In Dispute Over Promissory Note With Insurer

LINCOLN, Neb. - An insurer failed to comply with an order requiring complete answers to interrogatories in a dispute concerning sums allegedly owed under a promissory note executed in connection with a reinsurance participation agreement, a reinsurer argues to a Nebraska federal court in a July 12 brief (Applied Underwriters Inc. v. Top's Personnel Inc., No. 15CV90, D. Neb.).