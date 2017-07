07-13-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Court: Res Judicata Bars Wrongful Death Consortium Claim

LOS ANGELES - A couple's previous asbestos action bars a widow's wrongful death action seeking loss of consortium, a California appeals court held July 11 while also concluding that the judge below properly offset an economic award for funeral and burial expenses with proceeds from settlements with asbestos bankruptcy trusts (Janet Stewart v. Union Carbide Corp., No. B267405, Calif. App., 2nd Dist., Div. 4).