07-13-2017 | 17:15 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Delaware Judge Finds No Evidence Gaskets, Cement Originated With Boiler Maker

WILMINGTON, Del. - Under Massachusetts law, manufacturers are not liable for failing to warn about hazards posed by third-party replacement parts, dooming a widow's asbestos action, a judge in Delaware said July 11 (Dorothy Charbonneau, et al. v. Cleaver-Brooks Inc., et al., No. N15C-01-045 ASB, Del. Super., New Castle Co.).