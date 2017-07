07-14-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 1st Circuit Upholds Ruling Denying Arbitration Of Reinsurance Agreement

BOSTON - An arbitrator did not disregard the law when deciding that arbitration is banned for a breach of contract dispute under a reinsurance participation agreement regardless of the parties' intent to arbitrate, the First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held July 13, affirming the denial of a motion to vacate the arbitrator's decision (Mountain Valley Property Inc. v. Applied Risk Services Inc., et al., No. 16-2189, 1st Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 12575).