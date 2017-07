07-14-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insured's Negligent Work Constitutes An 'Occurrence' Under Policy, 1st Circuit Says

CHICAGO - A condominium association's claim that a painting subcontractor acted negligently is sufficient under Illinois law to constitute an "occurrence" under a commercial general liability policy, the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals affirmed July 13 (Westfield Insurance Co. v. National Decorating Service, Inc., et al., No. 16-1439, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 12516).