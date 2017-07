07-14-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Professional Services Exclusion Bars Coverage For Pipeline Explosion, Panel Says

SAN FRANCISCO - The First District California Court of Appeal on July 11 affirmed a trial court's judgment in favor of an excess insurer after finding that its policy's professional services exclusion bars coverage for underlying claims arising from a deadly pipeline explosion (Energy Insurance Mutual Limited v. Ace American Insurance Co., No. A140656, Calif. App., 1st Dist., Div. 4).