07-14-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - House Subcommittee Holds Hearing On Impact Of 'Bad' Patents, Trolls

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Darrel Issa, R-Calif., on July 13 deemed "reprehensible" a recent interpretation by U.S. Judge J. Rodney Gilstrap of the Eastern District of Texas of the U.S. Supreme Court's holding in TC Heartland LLC v. Kraft Foods Grp. Brands LLC during a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet.