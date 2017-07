07-14-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Owner: Apparatus Claims Erroneously Deemed Indefinite

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on July 13 heard oral arguments in a dispute in which Microsoft Corp. prevailed on allegations that two data-mining patents are indefinite (MasterMine Software Inc. v. Microsoft Corp., No. 16-2465, Fed. Cir.).