07-14-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Medical Transportation Drivers Claim They Were Paid As Little As $3.61 Per Hour

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Three nonemergency medical transportation (NMET) drivers filed a class complaint on July 13 seeking unpaid wages and alleging that they were paid flat rates that resulted in pay as little as $3.61 per hour for their work (Isaac Harris, et al. v. Medical Transportation Management, Inc., No. 17-1371, D. D.C.).