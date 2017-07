07-14-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - ICSID Orders Expert Reports And Witness Statements To Remain Confidential

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A tribunal for the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on July 12 released an order in a dispute filed by a Canadian mining company against Romania, ordering that witness statements and expert reports remain confidential unless otherwise agreed to by the parties (Gabriel Resources Ltd. and Gabriel Resources [Jersey] v. Romania, No. ARB/15/31, ICSID).