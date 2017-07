07-14-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Finds Parties Must Arbitrate Claims Over Laos Gaming Operations

WILMINGTON, Del. - Based on a theory of estoppel, a Delaware federal judge on July 12 found that the owners of gaming assets in the Lao People's Democratic Republic are required to arbitrate their claims in Singapore for breach of fiduciary duty and contract against nonsignatories to an underlying deed, granting a motion to dismiss the case (Sanum Investment Limited, et al. v. San Marco Capital Partners, et al., No. 16-320, D. Del., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 107365).