07-14-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Michigan Federal Judge Will Rule On Injunction Against Removing Iraqi Nationals

DETROIT - A Michigan federal judge on July 11 ruled that extraordinary circumstances exist to grant the federal court jurisdiction over a case brought by a group of Iraqi nationals who are suing on behalf of a national class, seeking an injunction against enforcement of removal orders so their habeas rights can be asserted and addressed before other courts (Usama J. Hamama, et al. v. Rebecca Adducci, No. 17-11910, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 107109).