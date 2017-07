07-14-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Boston Scientific Settles 3 Pelvic Mesh Cases While Appealing Verdicts

In the space of two days July 11 and 12, two federal circuit courts dismissed three single plaintiffs after defendant Boston Scientific Corp. told the court it had reached settlements with the plaintiffs while it appeals multimillion dollar pelvic mesh verdicts (Carol Sue Campbell, et al. v. Boston Scientific Corporation, No. 16-2279, 4th Cir., and Amal Eghnayem, et al. v. Boston Scientific Corporation, No. 16-11818, 11th Cir.).