07-14-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - California Appeals Court Finds Verdict Against Siding Maker Was Not Inconsistent

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A jury's verdict finding that the manufacturer of fiber cement siding was 10 percent liable for $2.5 million in water intrusion damages at a townhome development on the ground that the company's product did not perform as an ordinary consumer would have expected was not inconsistent with the jury's other conclusion that the product was not negligently designed, a California appellate panel ruled July 10 (Riverview Townhomes Owner's Association v. James Hardie Building Products Inc., No. C078252, Calif. App., 3rd Dist., 2017 Calif. App. Unpub. LEXIS 4673).