07-14-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Cephalon False Claims Act Lawsuit Marked Settled By Federal Judge

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania federal judge on July 12 again issued an order stating that a False Claims Act lawsuit against the former Cephalon Inc. has been settled (United States of America, ex rel. Matthew Cestra, et al. v. Cephalon, Inc., No. 14-1842, E.D. Pa.).