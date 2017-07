07-14-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Investor: Drug Maker Concealed Dry Eye Drug Manufacturing Issues

NEWARK, N.J. - A shareholder sued a pharmaceutical company and certain of its executive officers on July 12 in New Jersey federal court, alleging that the defendants concealed manufacturing issues with the drug company's inflammatory dry eye disease medication in violation of federal securities laws (Dylan Caraker v. Ocular Therapeutix Inc., et al., No. 17-5095, D. N.J.).