07-14-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Retains Jurisdiction Over Coverage Suit Arising From Death At Haunted House

TULSA, Okla. - An Oklahoma federal judge on July 13 denied insureds' motion to dismiss a commercial general liability insurer's declaratory judgment lawsuit challenging coverage for an underlying fatal accident that occurred at a haunted house operated by the insureds, finding that it is appropriate to exercise jurisdiction (Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co. v. Victor R. Marquez, et al., No. 16-213, N.D. Okla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 108638).