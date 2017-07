07-14-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Louisiana Appeals Panel Reduces Jury Verdict In Wrongful Death Suit

BATON ROUGE, La. - A Louisiana appellate panel majority on July 12 reduced a jury award in a wrongful death suit from $1.3 million to $450,000 and vacated the jury's survival action award of $450,000 after finding that $450,000 was a sufficient amount for the wrongful death claim and that the plaintiff did not present enough evidence to support a survival action (Charles Thompson v. David Crawford, et al., No. 2015 CA 1957, La. App. 1st Cir., 2017 La. App. LEXIS 1299).