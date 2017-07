07-14-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Texas Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Slip-And-Fall Suit

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Texas appellate panel on July 13 affirmed summary judgment for an airport and the cleaning service it contracted to clean its bathrooms after finding that a woman who slipped and injured herself in a bathroom stall did not show that either defendant knew about the puddle of water on which she slipped (Pamela Vernon v. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Board, et al., No. 02-16-00488-CV, Texas App., 2nd Dist., 2017 Tex. App. LEXIS 6450).