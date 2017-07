07-14-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Judge Dismisses Shareholder Derivative Suit For Failure To Plead Demand Futility

NEW YORK - An investor failed to plead demand futility in claiming that the board of directors of The Wendy's Co. breached its fiduciary duty by failing to require the company to join an industry alliance, which allegedly led to consumer protests and boycotts of the fast food chain, a federal judge in New York ruled July 11 in granting the board's motion to dismiss (Samuel B. Trickey v. Emil J. Brolick, et al., No. 16-7789, S.D. N.Y.).