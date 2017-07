07-14-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - 2nd Circuit Vacates Sheldon Silver's Conviction In Mesothelioma Referral Case

NEW YORK - A judge improperly instructed the jury that convicted former Speaker of the New York Assembly Sheldon Silver on the scope of conduct falling within honest services fraud and extortion charges under recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent, the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held July 13 in vacating his conviction involving mesothelioma referrals he sent to a law firm (United States of America v. Sheldon Silver, No. 16-1615, 2nd Cir.).