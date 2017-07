07-17-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 9th Circuit Finds Court Did Not Err In Dismissing UCL, Foreclosure Claims

SAN FRANCISCO - After finding that borrowers failed to show that two banks violated California's unfair competition law (UCL) or wrongfully foreclosed on their property, the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on July 13 affirmed a district court's dismissal of their complaint (Brock Williams, et al. v. Bank of America, N.A., No. 15-17335, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 12565).