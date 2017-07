07-17-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - DOJ: Owners Of Psychological Services Companies Sentenced For $25.2M Fraud Scheme

NEW ORLEANS - The owners of two psychological services companies were sentenced by a federal judge in Louisiana for their roles in a $25.2 million Medicare fraud scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice announced July 14 (United States of America v. Rodney Hesson, et al., No. 15-cr-152, E.D. La.).