07-17-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Lipitor Defendants Tell 4th Circuit Plaintiff Experts Properly Excluded In MDL

RICHMOND, Va. - Defendants on July 13 told the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that a multidistrict litigation judge did not err when he excluded three plaintiff causation experts and granted summary judgment on claims that the cholesterol drug Lipitor causes type 2 diabetes (In Re: Lipitor [Atorvastatin Calcium] Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, Nos. 17-1140, 17-1136, 17-1137, 17-1189, 4th Cir.).