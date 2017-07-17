07-17-2017 | 17:30 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Allows Most Of Plaintiff's Expert Testimony In Transvaginal Mesh MDL

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A woman's medical expert in a transvaginal surgical mesh multidistrict litigation can offer testimony for the plaintiff because his opinions are "sufficiently relevant" and he conducted a proper differential diagnosis, a federal judge in West Virginia held July 14 in mostly denying the device maker's bid to exclude the expert's opinions (In re: Ethicon, Inc. Pelvic Repair Systems Product Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2327 [Rhonda Cooper v. Ethicon, Inc., et al., No. 2:12-cv-02532], S.D. W. Va., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 109546).