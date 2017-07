07-17-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Finds Evidence Of Exposure Lacking In Asbestos Valve Case

WILMINGTON, Del. - Evidence that a company manufactured valves with frequently replaced asbestos-containing components and that a man worked with that manufacturer's valves would impermissibly require a jury to speculate to find that the man suffered exposure to asbestos parts made or supplied by the company, a Delaware judge held July 12 in applying Massachusetts law (Dorothy Charbonneau, et al. v. Cleaver-Brooks Inc., et al., No. N15C-01-045 ASB, Del. Super., New Castle Co.).