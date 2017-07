07-17-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Opinions Of Experts For Parents Of Student Who Died After Fight Are Allowed

WHEELING, W. Va. - A West Virginia federal judge on July 14 denied requests by the friend of a college student who was killed during a fight with two other men to exclude testimony by medical and economic experts in a wrongful death action filed by the student's parents (Thomas G. Figaniak and Valerie A. Figaniak v. Fraternal Order Of Owl's Home Nest, Loyal Order Of Owls Nest Lodge 2558, d/b/a The Owl's Nest, et al., No. 5:15-cv-111, N.D. W. Va., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 109477).