07-17-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Replacement Parts Case Against Boiler Maker Proceeds, Judge Says

WILMINGTON, Del. - A man's allegations that he was personally responsible for ordering replacement parts for work on a boiler helps support his claims that he suffered exposure to asbestos from the work, a Delaware judge held July 12 (Clarence Dionne v. ABB Inc., et al., No. N14C-11-062 ASB, Del. Super., New Castle Co., 2017 Del. Super. LEXIS 341).