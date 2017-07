07-17-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Panel Dismisses Insurance Guaranty Association From Asbestos Coverage Dispute

RICHMOND, Va. - The Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on July 12 dismissed the Property & Casualty Insurance Guaranty Corp. (PCIGC) from an insured insulation company's appeal of a partial summary judgment order entered in favor of a number of solvent and insolvent insurers involved in an asbestos coverage case (General Insurance Company of America and The Walter E. Campbell Co. Inc. v. United States Fire Insurance Co., et al., No. 17-1585, 4th Cir.).