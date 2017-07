07-18-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 11th Circuit Affirms Dismissal Of Claims Against Lenders For Improper Service

ATLANTA - After finding no reversible error, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on July 13 affirmed a trial court's dismissal of borrowers' claims for violation of the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) and other causes of action based on improper service and failure to state a claim (Christopher Lawrence, et al. v. Bank of America, N.A., No. 16-15647, 11th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 12509).