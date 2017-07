07-18-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Panel: CIGA Has Duty To Reimburse For Workers' Comp Excess Coverage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Insurance Guarantee Association (CIGA) breached its statutory duty to reimburse a joint powers authority for excess workers' compensation coverage owed under an insolvent insurer's policy, a California appeals panel affirmed July 17 (CSAC Excess Insurance Authority v. California Insurance Guarantee Association, No. C081775, Calif. App., 3rd Dist., 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 4854).