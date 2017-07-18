07-18-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 5th Circuit: No Jurisdiction Over Untimely Objection To Class Settlement

NEW ORLEANS - A Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on July 17 ruled that it lacked appellate jurisdiction over a class member's untimely objection to a settlement resolving a merger dispute where class members receive only additional disclosures, confirmatory discovery and attorney fees (Lawrence G. Farber v. Crestwood Midstream Partners L.P., et al. v. David G. Duggan, Isaac Aron, et al. v. Crestwood Midstream Partners L.P., et al. v. David G. Duggan, No. 16-20742, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 12765).