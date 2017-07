07-18-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Ashley Madison Users Reach $11.2 Million Settlement With Site Operator

ST. LOUIS - The plaintiffs in a putative class action centered on a 2015 breach of the adult dating website AshleyMadison.com moved for preliminary approval July 14 of what they call a "hard fought" $11.2 million settlement with the site's operator (In re Ashley Madison Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, No. 4:15-cv-02669, E.D. Mo.).