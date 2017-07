07-18-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Behavioral Health Services Employer Settles Class Wage Claims For $865,000

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge on July 13 granted approval of a $865,000 settlement to be paid by a behavioral health services company to end claims that it misclassified and underpaid its clinicians, consultants and therapists (Sarina Brown, et al. v. Progressions Behavioral Health Services, Inc., No. 16-6054, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 108487).