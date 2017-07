07-18-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Biomechanical Testimony In Crash Suit Sound, Helpful, Judge Rules

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida federal judge on July 17 declined to strike testimony from an insurer's biomechanical expert on the forces required to cause a woman's alleged injuries in a rear-end car accident, finding that the expert meets the admissibility standards established by 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals precedent (Lisa N. Bostick v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, No. 8:16-cv-1400, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 110370).