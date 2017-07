07-18-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Finds Standing In ACA Out-Of-Network Lactation Coverage Suit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A trio of women successfully allege standing in their class action claiming that an insurer improperly charged them for out-of-network lactation services in violation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA), a federal judge in the District of Columbia held July 17 (Lindsay Ferrer, et al. v. CareFirst Inc., et al., No. 16-2162, D. D.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 110304.)