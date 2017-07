07-18-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Summons Issued On Supplement Seller's Petition To Confirm Chinese Award

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - A summons was issued on July 13 to a New York entity in relation to a Chinese company's recently filed petition to confirm a $575,922 arbitral award issued in its favor by a Chinese tribunal (Tianjin Port Free Trade Zone: International Trade Service Co., Ltd. v. Tiancheng Chempharm Inc. USA, No. 17-cv-4130, E.D. N.Y.).