07-18-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Vita-Mix, Kelly Services $1.6M Wages Settlement Is Preliminarily Approved

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on July 14 granted preliminary approval of a $1.6 million settlement to be paid by Vita-Mix Corp. and Kelly Services Inc. to end a class complaint by workers alleging that they were misclassified and denied overtime wages and benefits (Rainoldo Gooding, et al. v. Vita-Mix Corporation, et al., No. 16-3898, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 109863).