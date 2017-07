07-18-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Appeals Court Says Settlement Does Not Bar Contract Claims Over Building Defects

SEATTLE - A settlement agreement between a property owner and a construction company did not bar the owner's claim for breach of contract for failure to adhere to standard good building practices, a Washington appellate panel ruled July 17, holding that the agreement resolved only issues stemming from a lien the contractor put on the building (620 LLC v. Meridian Inc., d/b/a Meridian Construction, No. 75331-2-I, Wash. App., 1st Div., 2017 Wash. App. LEXIS 1664).