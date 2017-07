07-18-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Law Firms' Kugel Mesh Dispute Belongs In Texas, State Appeals Court Rules

DALLAS - A Texas appeals court on July 14 affirmed that a Rhode Island plaintiff's law firm consented to the jurisdiction of Texas courts when it signed on as counsel in Kugel hernia mesh cases filed by a Texas law firm (John E. Deaton, et al. v. Barry Johnson, et al., No. 15-16-01221, Texas App., 5th Dist., 2017 Tex. App. LEXIS 6540).