07-18-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Allows Jury To Hear, But Limits, Asbestos Fiber Causation Hypothetical

MADISON, Wis. - To the extent that science recognizes it as a fact, a plaintiff may introduce expert testimony to the effect that a single asbestos fiber can theoretically cause mesothelioma, so long as neither the plaintiff nor the expert suggests that this establishes liability, a federal judge in Wisconsin held July 14 (Patricia L. Carroll, et al. v. ABB Inc., et al., No. 15-373, W.D. Wis., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 108992).