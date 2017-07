07-18-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Plaintiff, Amici: Cumulative Asbestos Exposure Opinion Isn't Remarkable

CLEVELAND - Household exposures from brake jobs meet the frequency, regularity and proximity test for asbestos cases in Ohio, and nothing in an expert's testimony regarding the scientific fact that individual exposures contribute to the total cumulative dose invokes the "every exposure" theory, a plaintiff and his amici argue in a pair of July 17 briefs to the Ohio Supreme Court (Mark Schwartz, et al. v. Honeywell International Inc., et al., No. 2016-1372, Ohio Sup.).