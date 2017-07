07-18-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Railway Company: Residents' Chemical Injury Case Fails For Lack Of Injury Evidence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - CSX Transportation Inc. on July 17 filed a brief in Tennessee federal court arguing that a chemical injury lawsuit brought against it by a purported class of residents should be dismissed because the claims are "barred by the economic loss doctrine" and the plaintiffs "have no evidence of physical injury" (Charles Tipton, et al. v. CSX Transportation Inc., et al., No. 15-311, E.D. Tenn.).