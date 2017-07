07-18-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Virgin Island Judge Dismisses Stipulation Involving Nonparty Asbestos Defendant

CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands - The complexity of asbestos cases explains, but does not excuse, a motion for stipulated dismissal of a defendant not party to an asbestos case and underscores a bigger problem in the litigation, a judge in the Virgin Islands held July 13 (Arthur Paul v. Rraitan Supply Co., et al, No. SX-97-CV-329, Virgin Islands Super., St. Croix, 2017 V.I. LEXIS 106).