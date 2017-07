07-20-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - DOJ: 3 Companies, Executives To Pay $19.5M For False Billing

CINCINNATI - Three companies and their executives have agreed to pay $19.5 million for allegedly violating the False Claims Act (FCA) by billing Medicare for medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy and hospice services, the U.S. Department of Justice announced July 18 (United States, ex rel. Trakhter v. Provider Services Inc., et al., No. 11-CV-217, United States, ex rel. Goodwin, et al. v. Brian Colleran, et al.., No. 11-CV-935, S.D. Ohio.).