Mealey's Insurance - Judge Declines To Allow Amendment To Add LIGA To Personal Injury Lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana federal judge on July 19 refused to allow two insureds leave to amend their complaint to add Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association (LIGA) as a defendant in substitute for an insolvent insurer in their personal injury lawsuit (Sherry Landry, et al. v. Circle K Stores Inc., et al., No. 16-15705, E.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 111906).