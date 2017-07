07-20-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Denies Reconsideration Of Confirmation Of Arbitration Award In Reinsurance Suit

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Refusing to reconsider the confirmation of a clarified arbitration award that requires a reinsurer to pay up to an additional $18 million in reinsurance proceeds to an insurer, a Connecticut federal judge on July 18 held that he lacked the authority to issue a judgment for a sum certain (General Re Life Corp. v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Co., No. 15-cv-01860, D. Conn.).